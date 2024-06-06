CTT Systems AB: CTT Systems Concludes Successful Aircraft Interiors Show with Four Confirmed Awards from Airlines Selecting Humidifier Onboard Business Class for New A350s and Boeing 777Xs

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

CTT Systems, a global aviation leader of humidification systems for pilot, crew, and passenger areas, summarizes participation last week at the 2024 Aircraft Interiors Show ("AIX") in Hamburg, concluding strong airline interest for passenger cabin humidification, and receiving selection confirmation from three airlines for Humidifier Onboard Business class in new A350s, and from one airline for Boeing 777X.

In addition, they all confirmed selection of humidifiers in flight deck and crew rest compartments. In total, these airlines have 120 firm orders on A350s and Boeing 777Xs. A typical aircraft order consists of several definition batches, where cabin configurations can vary from batch to batch. CTT has received airline confirmation for the upcoming batch only, with scheduled aircraft deliveries from 2025.

"CTT can wrap up its participation at AIX in a high note. We are pleased to get these awards and enthusiastic about meeting all new airlines that consider humidification as part of their next-generation Business class product," comments Ola Häggfeldt, Chief Commercial Officer at CTT. "More and more airlines realize that when cabin air humidity is significantly increased to same level as we are used to, it empowers the inflight premium experience at max and enables passengers to arrive more rested and more ready-to-go."

As of end-May 2024, three airlines operate A350s equipped with Humidifier Onboard Business class. Additionally, with these AIX awards, five undisclosed airlines are waiting for first A350 delivery with Humidifier Onboard Business class, and three airlines are waiting for first 777X with Humidifier Onboard premium passenger cabins.

CTT is the sole provider of humidifiers to Airbus and Boeing. Since 2007, CTT has humidifier products in-service with excellent reliability and performance data on A380s, Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s. The flight deck humidifier is today a de-facto standard equipment when airlines specify widebody aircraft for long-haul operations. The crew rest humidifier is standard in crew rests on the 787 and a common selection on A350s. Today more than 50 airlines operate almost 1,500 widebody aircraft fitted with CTT's humidifiers in flight deck and crew rest compartments.

About Humidification

Without a humidification system, a Business Class cabin is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % RH. The Humidifier Onboard system generates a striking humidity increase to comfort and wellbeing level of approx. 20 - 23 percent Relative Humidity (RH). Passengers will hereby benefit from reduced dry air related problems (such as fatigue, jetlag, red eyes, dry skin, degenerated immune system) and thrive from improved wellbeing and better sleep.

