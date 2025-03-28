Anzeige
Annual Report 2024 - CTT Systems AB

Finanznachrichten News

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The Annual Report 2024 for CTT Systems AB (publ.) is now available on the Company's website, www.ctt.se , at "Investors - Annual Reports" and also as an appendix to this press release.
www.ctt.se/investors/annual-reports/

For additional information:

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 05 alt. Mobile +46 72 230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-28 08:30 CET.

Attachments

CTT AR 2024 A3 FINAL ENG

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
