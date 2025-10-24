CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Third Quarter 2025

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

THIRD QUARTER 2025

Net sales increased by 29% to MSEK 73.8 (57.4)

- Currency adjusted increase of 39%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 18.6 (15.0)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 25% (26)

Profit margin amounted to 25% (27)

Net profit increased to MSEK 14.4 (12.2)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.15 (0.98)

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 33.1 (8.1)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Net sales decreased by 5% to MSEK 207.6 (218.0)

- Currency adjusted increase of 1%

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 40.5 (78.9)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 20% (36)

Profit margin decreased to 20% (35)

Net profit decreased to MSEK 33.0 (61.3)

Earnings per share were SEK 2.63 (4.89)

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 40.8 (50.2)

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5004158

To participate in the webcast, register via the link

https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q3 2025

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ctt-systems-ab-publ.-interim-report-third-quarter-2025-1091504