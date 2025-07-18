Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2025 08:26 Uhr
130 Leser
CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Second Quarter 2025

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

SECOND QUARTER 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 3% to MSEK 79.7 (82.4)

    • Currency adjusted increase of 7%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 18.0 (31.4)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 23% (38)

  • Profit margin amounted to 23% (38)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 14.9 (24.6)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.19 (1.96)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 3.4 (16.1)

JANUARY - JUNE 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 17% to MSEK 133.8 (160.5)

    • Currency adjusted decrease of 13%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 22.0 (63.9)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) decreased to 16% (40)

  • Profit margin amounted to 17% (39)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 18.6 (49.1)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.48 (3.92)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 7.7 (42.1)

GUIDANCE THIRD QUARTER 2025

The net sales Q3 guidance is MSEK 70 - 80 (57).

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5001471

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 08:00 CEST.

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q2 2025

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ctt-systems-ab-publ.-interim-report-second-quarter-2025-1050062

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
