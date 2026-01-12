Anzeige
Invitation to CTT Systems AB's Presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end Report 2025
12.01.2026 11:26 Uhr
Invitation to CTT Systems AB's Presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end Report 2025

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) - CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end report 2025 will be published on February 6th, 2026, at 08.00 (CET)

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5007687

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end report 2025

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/invitation-to-ctt-systems-abs-publ.-presentation-of-the-interim-report-1126275

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
