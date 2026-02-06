Anzeige
CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2025 / Year-End Report 2025

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FOURTH QUARTER 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 31% to MSEK 56.8 (82.2)
    - Currency adjusted decrease of 22%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 7.0 (33.6)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 12% (41)

  • Profit margin amounted to 13% (37)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 5.6 (24.1)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.45 (1.93)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK -5.0 (16.0)

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 12% to MSEK 264.4 (300.1)
    - Currency adjusted decrease of 5%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 47.5 (112.6)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 18% (38)

  • Profit margin amounted to 19% (36)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 38.6 (85.5)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 3.08 (6.82)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 35.8 (66.3)

  • The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.40 per share (5.35)

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT / YEAR-END REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET).
    The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5007687

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link:
    https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-06 08:00 CET.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q4 2025

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ctt-systems-ab-publ.-interim-report-fourth-quarter-2025-%2f-year-end-rep-1134436

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
