Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:09
18,300 Euro
-1,29 % -0,240
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
42 Leser
CTT Systems AB: Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026:

Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder
Christian Lindström Lage, appointed by SEB Fonder
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by Odin fonder
Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

The Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 7, 2026.

Shareholders can until February 17, 2026 submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing Tomas Torlöf at tomas.torlof@ctt.se

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/nomination-committee-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2026-1087665

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
