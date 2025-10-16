CTT Systems AB: Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The following representatives of CTT Systems AB's shareholders form the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026:

Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Christian Lindström Lage, appointed by SEB Fonder

Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by Odin fonder

Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

The Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 7, 2026.

Shareholders can until February 17, 2026 submit proposals to the nomination committee by e-mailing Tomas Torlöf at tomas.torlof@ctt.se

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB

Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

