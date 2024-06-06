

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group Plc (MTO.L), a facility management company, on Thursday registered a rise in earnings for the full year, helped by an increase in revenue.



For the 12-month period, the Group recorded a pre-tax income of 156.3 million pounds, higher than last year's 105.5 million pounds.



Net profit increased to 130.9 million pounds or 9.1 pence per share from 91.1 million pounds or 6.2 pence per share a year ago.



Operating profit stood at 165.7 million pounds as against 117 million pounds in 2023.



Revenue was 4.445 billion pounds, up from last year's 3.945 billion pounds. The growth was supported by net new wins, organic growth on existing contracts, and organic projects growth totaling 194 million pounds, as well as pricing of 177 million pounds. In addition, strategic acquisitions contributed 166 million pounds of growth for the year.



The Board will pay a final dividend of 3 pence per share, which takes the total dividend for the year to 4 pence per share, higher than last year's total dividend of 2.9 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on August 5.



Looking ahead, Phil Bentley, Group Chief Executive, said: 'FY25 will be another year of delivery towards our medium-term targets and meeting our high single digit revenue growth expectations for the year.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken