

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales fell more than expected in May, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday.



Retail sales posted a monthly fall of 0.5 percent in April, in contrast to the revised 0.7 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent drop.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco eased 0.5 percent and that of non-food products edged down 0.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales remained flat after a 0.7 percent gain. Sales were forecast to grow 0.1 percent in April.



Retail sales in the EU27 fell 0.6 percent on month in April and dropped 0.1 percent from a year ago.



