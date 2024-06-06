

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - At least 45 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school accommodating hundreds of displaced people in central Gaza.



Missiles fired by an Israeli warplane overnight fell on the Nuseirat refugee camp, reports quoted Gaza government and hospital authorities.



According to IDF, the airstrike was targeting a Hamas compound operating inside the school.



It is feared that the number of casualties could increase.



The attack comes as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to press on with the military operation irrespective of resumption of negotiations to reach a deal on ceasefire and hostage release in the Palestinian enclave.



Officials of the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Doha to revive talks on a comprehensive deal outlined by President Joe Biden to help ease the Middle East conflict and find a solution to the hostage crisis.



The deal calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages being held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in the custody of Israel, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured.



There is no clarity yet weather Israel and the Gaza militant outfit accept the deal.



