

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on winning a third term in the general election.



The two leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the White House said.



The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared U.S.-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership.



Biden, who is currently on a European tour, commended the people of India for participating in the largest democratic exercise in history, with nearly 650 million going to the polls to vote.



The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, retained power winning more than 290 seats in the Loksabha, or the lower house of parliament.



Narendra Modi is expected to take oath of office for a third term later this week.



