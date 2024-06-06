Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian holding company, today announced the appointment of Jordan Taub as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Taub most recently served as CEO of WeCommerce, Tiny's e-commerce software platform, and brings extensive operating experience from his time at Constellation Software.

Tiny's founders, Andrew Wilkinson and Chris Sparling, will remain actively engaged with the company as Chairs of the Board. They will continue driving Tiny's investment strategy and vision while working closely with Taub on capital allocation and operational execution.

"Jordan has proven himself to be an exceptional leader at WeCommerce, navigating the portfolio through several strategic acquisitions and operational initiatives," said Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder and Chairman of Tiny. "After working closely with him over the last three years, we realized he excelled at many aspects of our roles, making it clear he was the right choice for CEO. We are excited to have his exceptional skill set applied across all of Tiny. This appointment represents an exciting milestone, reinforcing our commitment to a structure that reinforces operational excellence, while enabling Chris and I to focus on what we do best - building relationships with founders, sourcing great businesses to acquire, and setting the long-term vision. Jordan perfectly represents our brand with his down-to-earth approach, kindness, and cultural alignment."

Taub brings expertise in acquiring, integrating, and managing portfolios of companies and investments across diverse verticals. Prior to joining WeCommerce, Jordan was at Constellation Software, where he worked directly for its founder and most recently served as a Portfolio CFO within its Vela operating group. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and also spent a number of years in KPMG's Corporate Finance Group.

"I'm honored and excited to lead Tiny into its next phase," said Jordan Taub, CEO of Tiny. "Andrew and Chris have built an exceptional company which I believe presents a very special foundation to compound returns over the long term. I am philosophically aligned with their vision and look forward to leveraging my capital allocation and management experience to drive further success through a disciplined approach to investing and growth."

"With Jordan stepping in as CEO, we're confident that his thoughtful leadership and operational expertise will take Tiny to new heights," said Chris Sparling, co-founder and Vice-Chair of Tiny. "Jordan's track record of success and his unique approach to operations and strategic growth align perfectly with our vision for Tiny. With Andrew and me remaining actively involved in guiding the overall strategy and vision, we are excited about the future and the continued growth and success of Tiny. We believe this leadership transition positions us well to capitalize on new opportunities and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term. The Company is structured to give maximum flexibility to operating management teams by maintaining a focus at the parent company level on only two areas: capital allocation and operating management hiring and incentivization. This structure enables operators to do what they do best, within an incentive structure that is designed to drive results for both the operating business and ultimately for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which provides design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing services to help companies of all sizes deliver premium web and mobile products E-Commerce Platform, which is home to a complementary portfolio of recurring revenue software businesses that support merchants, as well as digital themes businesses that sell templates to Shopify merchants and Creative Platform, which is comprised primarily of Dribbble, the leading social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts and templates.

For more information, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

