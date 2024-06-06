Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a CT (computed tomography) imaging system, announced today that it intends to complete a small non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company, (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per each Unit for a gross proceeds of up to $300,000.00. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable Warrant (each, a "Warrant"), and each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Offering.

The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for mandatory public company-related line items including the Company's annual audit, accounting and filing fees; listing fees; D&O insurance; as well as costs related to operations maintenance including rent, utilities, and insurance for its engineering facility in Sacramento, California; and for high priority items including FDA related, patent filings and maintenance fees.

The Company continues to seek strategic relationships with nondilutive or minimally dilutive funding components or alternatives and, where possible, will raise capital for planned business developments tied to milestones to minimize dilution going forward.

Completion of this Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company does not intend to pay any finder's fees in connection with the Offering. The Company does not anticipate that any insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

