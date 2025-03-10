- CEO to discuss IzoView's competitive advantage, expansion strategy, and potential revenue models -

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce that CEO Robert Thast will be presenting at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference this week, where he will highlight the transformative potential of the Company's first medical imaging device, the IzoView Breast CT system, in the expanding breast imaging market.

Date: March 13th, 2025

Time: 11:00 - 11:30am PST / 2:00 - 2:30pm EST

Book a 1 x 1 Meeting: See availability here: https://calendly.com/izotropic/meeting-with-ceo

The global breast imaging device market is expected to surge from $5.40 billion in 2024 to $8.69 billion by 2030, driven by rising breast cancer incidence rates, aging populations, and expanding adoption in emerging markets. With the U.S. market projected to grow from $1.01 billion to $1.55 billion in the same period, Izotropic is strategically positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced breast imaging technologies fueled by regulatory changes and insurance mandates. Investors will gain insights into Izotropic's competitive advantage including modalities comparisons, expansion strategy, and potential revenue models including a sample customer ROI analysis.

This is a pivotal moment for investors to engage with the Company at the forefront of disrupting the breast imaging landscape.

Please pre-register at the following link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/4849543/izotropic-corporation-otcqb-izozf-cse-izo

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.

