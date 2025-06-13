Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that it has entered into an agreement with 1822053 Alberta Ltd. (d/b/a Evolux Capital) ("Evolux") to provide marketing services to the Company. The services are expected to include the creation and distribution of social media advertising, development and implementation of communications strategies, assisting with brand development, and coordinating with social media and advertising partners.

Evolux is an arm's-length marketing firm and has been engaged for an initial six-month term, ending December 11, 2025, for a total consideration of 200,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), to be paid in full prior to the commencement of services. The RSUs shall be granted in accordance with the issuer's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals. Evolux can be contacted at evoluxcapital@gmail.com or 126 Mitchell Crescent, Blackfalds, Alberta, T4M 0H6.

The Company has also issued 60,000 RSUs to certain Consultants.

Pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, 260,000 RSUs have been issued and vest immediately.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

