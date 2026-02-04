Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic", or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that further to its January 28, 2026 announcement it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), and that is has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Agreement") with a lender (the "Lender") to settle outstanding interest payable pursuant to a promissory note originally issued by the Company.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 1,200,000 units (each, a "Private Placement Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000. Each Private Placement Unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant (each, a "Private Placement Warrant"), and each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from closing of the Offering.

The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital.

Completion of this Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The Company previously entered into a promissory note dated April 1, 2022, with the Lender in the principal amount of $2,000,000 (the "Promissory Note"). As of the date hereof, the Company owed the Lender $60,000 in accrued interest, representing three (3) months of interest for the period from October to December 2025 (the "Interest").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will settle the Interest through the issuance of 240,000 units (each, a "Settlement Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, in full settlement of the Interest. Each Settlement Unit consists of one common share and one transferable warrant (each, a "Settlement Warrant"), and each Settlement Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering and Interest settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Interest Settlement remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Source: Izotropic Corporation