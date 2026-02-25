Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic", or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that, further to its February 18th announcement regarding the formation "Izotropic Africa" under a Letter Agreement, the proposed Casablanca-based entity has entered into partnership discussions with the Mohammed VI Foundation for Science & Health ("FM6SS"). The FM6SS operates as a public utility institution under the patronage of King Mohammed VI, supporting healthcare reform, research advancement, innovation, and institutional partnerships within Morocco.

Izotropic Africa is being developed to pursue the licensing, marketing, and distribution of the Company's proprietary IzoView Breast CT Imaging System and certain follow-on products throughout Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Under the Letter Agreement, Izotropic will hold a 40% fully diluted interest in Izotropic Africa, subject to conditions, and the parties have agreed to negotiate in good faith to finalize and enter into a Formal Agreement by April 30, 2026.

The partnership discussions between Izotropic Africa and the FM6SS are focused on clinical research, regulatory advancement, and manufacturing and assembly opportunities in Morocco for the Company's proprietary medical device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System. As part of these discussions, an IzoView device valued at USD $500K would be placed at a leading hospital in Morocco at no cost as a clinical research site to support local clinical evaluation and regulatory approvals. The discussions also include the evaluation of opportunities for localized manufacturing and assembly initiatives in Morocco, with the kingdom's geographic position at the intersection of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East providing access to regional markets with established logistics channels.

As part of its broader manufacturing mission, the Kingdom of Morocco is advancing a coordinated national strategy to strengthen domestic medical device manufacturing, expand access to advanced healthcare technologies, and build long-term research and development capacity. In early February, during Morocco's second annual Medical Device Day, a 2026-2030 national framework agreement was signed by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Moroccan Agency for Medicines and Health Products, the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, and the Federation of the Medical Device Industry. The agreement outlines national priorities to strengthen domestic production capacity, reinforce supply-chain resilience, promote "Made in Morocco" manufacturing, support industrial investment, and align workforce development with sector growth.

Morocco operates 15 ports, including Tangier Med, the largest port in Africa and the Mediterranean, and offers more than 150 sector-specific industrial zones that enable companies to establish and scale production efficiently. Export-oriented industrial acceleration zones provide defined exemptions from value-added tax, business tax for 15 years, and corporate tax for five years.

The formalization of this national framework reinforces the strategic relevance of Izotropic Africa's discussions with FM6SS and supports the planned role of Izotropic Africa in advancing clinical research, regulatory progression, and localized manufacturing initiatives for IzoView Breast CT.

About Izotropic Africa:

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

