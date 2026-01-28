Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic", or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, provides a corporate update and announces the intention to complete a small non-brokered private placement financing.

The Company's primary objective is securing capital financing to fund the commercialization of IzoView Breast CT, including prioritizing non-dilutive options, while actively evaluating opportunities to expedite additional regulatory pathways and positioning for earlier revenue generation.

These efforts may include the investigation and continued development of strategic relationships that have advanced to due diligence stages, with the objective of executing letters of intent and definitive agreements. Such arrangements may include the formation and advancement of global business units, territory and manufacturing rights, master distribution agreements, and the management of accelerated regulatory procedures and approvals in additional markets.

To support funding and relationship development, the Company has presented, and continues to present, its business plan and integrated seven-year financial model addressing all major aspects of operations and commercialization, including regulatory strategies across multiple jurisdictions; go-to-market planning; marketing and sales initiatives; distribution and sales models; diversified revenue streams; uplisting considerations; capital structure considerations, including debt settlements and equity conversions; expanded Indications for Use for IzoView; development and commercialization of a second medical device; intellectual property and competitive positioning; milestone-based commercialization timelines; and risk mitigation strategies. Members of the Company's Board of Directors and Advisory Board are actively participating in these meetings and leading presentations.

While these activities progress, the Company continues to undertake small financings as required to maintain business operations and meet its ongoing corporate and securities regulatory obligations. As such the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,200,000 units of the Company, (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per each Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300K. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable Warrant (each, a "Warrant"), and each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Offering.

The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Completion of this Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale. Podcast episodes are generated with the assistance of Google AI. Content was produced using generative tools and may contain machine-generated elements. Listeners are encouraged to verify all information through official sources.

