Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic", or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on December 29, 2025.

Company matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated November 27, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

The primary annual and special matters acted upon were the approval of all nominees to sit as directors of the corporation for the ensuing year with the number of directors set at five (5), the approval of the re-appointment of auditor Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, and the amendment of the Company's By-Laws to reduce the quorum requirement from 20% to at least 1% of the issued voting shares, with decisions continuing to require majority approval. This amendment was brought forward in response to persistent challenges faced by many public companies, including mail delays, posting disruptions, and delays experienced by shareholders using self-managed trading platforms in receiving voting packages.

The Company thanks all shareholders for their participation and ongoing support.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com, its educational website at breastct.com, and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

