Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that it is initiating strategic awareness plans in anticipation of the future commercialization of its breakthrough device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System.

Izotropic's awareness efforts will center on a consistent and compelling stream of development-related news to educate global audiences on the transformative value of dedicated breast CT technology. These initiatives will spotlight how IzoView stands apart from traditional breast imaging modalities and competing breast CT systems, positioning it as a true game-changer in the field. The campaign will emphasize IzoView's unique, proprietary features including patented hardware innovations, trade-secret software elements, and next-generation AI integrations, to reinforce the device's competitive edge and accelerate market adoption. Emerging breast imaging trends, evolving regulatory frameworks, and robust market growth forecasts will be incorporated to contextualize IzoView's potential. The Company's narrative will be refined, data-driven, and strategically repackaged to engage new audiences and support its commercialization and go-to-market initiatives.

To complement these efforts and broaden reach while building on a growing stream of corporate developments, Izotropic will launch a new podcast series focused on discussing Company news and key milestones as they unfold. The podcast will deliver clear and timely commentary on Izotropic's corporate updates, providing context around press releases, clinical milestones, regulatory progress, and strategic initiatives, while highlighting relevant developments across the breast imaging and medical technology sectors to help listeners stay current on the trends shaping the commercial landscape. Designed to be concise and informative, the podcast will serve as a consistent communication channel for stakeholders, offering accessible insights as the Company advances toward market launch.

Supporting both the awareness campaign and podcast series, Izotropic will also introduce breastct.com. This dedicated online platform will initially feature articles about breast CT technology, the Company's progress, and the unique advantages of IzoView. The site is developed to evolve over time into a comprehensive educational resource, supporting patient awareness and engagement as Izotropic moves through regulatory processes in the U.S. and Europe. Overtime, breastct.com will serve as a centralized destination for patients, clinicians, and advocates seeking accessible, trusted information about IzoView and the evolving role of breast CT in cancer detection and care.

These efforts form part of a broader, coordinated awareness strategy developed in collaboration with Izotropic's capital markets and industry advisory team, with a focus on aligning investor engagement, investor communications, and market-facing activities with its long-term regulatory and commercialization objectives.

