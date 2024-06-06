Anzeige
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
First Acceptance Corp.: First Acceptance Corporation Announces Appointment of New Board Member

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today announced the appointment of Ronald H. Davies to its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Davies also will serve as a member of the Board's Audit and Risk Committees. Following this appointment, the Company's Board will be comprised of eight directors, six of whom are independent.

A proven senior executive leader with strategic vision, Mr. Davies brings to the Board an extensive non-standard automobile insurance background that includes having served from 2012 to 2021 as President and CEO of the Safe Auto Insurance Group, a non-standard insurance carrier, which was acquired by Allstate (ALL) in 2021. Mr. Davies began his insurance career with the co-founding of SureDeposit.com (purchased by Assurant, AIZ) followed by joining Progressive Insurance Company (PGR) in 2001 and most recently serving as Chief Insurance Officer for Vivant Inc. (VVNT) where he lead an internal start up insurance opportunity. He received his BS (with Distinction) from West Point and his MBA (with Honors) from the Harvard Business School.

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michael J. Bodayle
mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
