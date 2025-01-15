Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025

ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
First Acceptance Corporation Named to 2025 OTCQX Best 50

Finanznachrichten News

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2025 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2025 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2024.

For the complete 2025 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2025_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About First Acceptance Corporation

First Acceptance Corporation is an insurance holding company headquartered in Nashville that underwrites non-standard personal automobile insurance through insurance companies known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.firstacceptance.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michael J. Bodayle
mbodayle@firstacceptance.com

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
