

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning of Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers in 25 U.S. states.



CDC said it has received reports of 162 people from 25 states and DC who are sick with this outbreak strain of Salmonella.



Out of the infected patients, 54 people have been hospitalized while no deaths have been reported.



Epidemiologic data show that cucumbers may be contaminated with Salmonella and making people sick, according to the national public health agency.



Salmonella was identified in test conducted in a cucumber sample, but further testing is underway to see if it is the same strain making people sick.



Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. recalled whole cucumbers grown in Florida.



CDC urged retailers that recalled cucumbers should no longer be kept in stores.



This recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers.



CDC warned consumers who recently purchased cucumbers not to eat them if they belong to recalled cucumbers.



