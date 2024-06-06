

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced positive results from the Phase 2 PICCOLO trial, which assessed the investigational mirvetuximab soravtansine also known as ELAHERE, as a standalone treatment for heavily treated patients with folate receptor-alpha positive, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer or PSOC.



The study successfully achieved its primary endpoint with an objective response rate of 51.9%. Additionally, the median duration of response, a significant secondary outcome, was recorded at 8.25 months.



The company stated that Mirvetuximab soravtansine's safety profile aligned with previous study findings, and no new safety issues were detected.



The company plans to unveil complete data from the PICCOLO study at an upcoming medical conference.



