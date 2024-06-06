

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced the first proposed projects selected under its Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative, an innovative effort to repurpose parts of DOE-owned lands-portions of which were previously used in the nation's nuclear weapons program into sites of clean-energy generation.



DOE said it will enter into lease negotiations with two solar energy developers for carbon-free electricity generation projects within the 890-square-mile Idaho National Laboratory (INL) site with a goal of producing 400 megawatts (MW) of solar power-enough to power 70,000 homes.



'Tens of thousands of acres of DOE-owned land across the nation are being transformed into thriving centers of carbon-free power generation,' said U.S. Energy of Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm.



DOE said it expects NorthRenew Energy Partners and Spitfire to deploy hundreds of new MW of carbon-free electricity to the grid at DOE's INL site.



NorthRenew Energy Partners proposes to install photovoltaics along with battery storage to produce more than 300 MW of carbon-free electricity on approximately 2,000 acres of land at the INL site.



Spitfire proposes to install photovoltaics along with battery storage to produce 100 MW of carbon-free electricity on approximately 500 acres of land at the INL site.



The two selected developers will enter into negotiations with DOE to enter into leases for the development of the proposed photovoltaic projects.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken