ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment and Bombee Expand Partnership for Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival During the Week of the Montreal Formula 1

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its partnership with Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee"), supporting its growth with back-end infrastructure, financing and relationships leading up to the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival during the week of the Montreal Formula 1 Grand Prix from June 6 to 9, 2024.

For over two decades, the historic festival has taken place on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal, serving as the epicenter for race fans during the Grand Prix week. This year, Bombee will be responsible for certain productions of the event. The Crescent Street F1 Festival will feature a range of exciting activities, entertainment, and attractions for Formula 1 enthusiasts and the general public. For more information, visit: https://www.crescentgrandprix.com/

Attendees can look forward to live music performances, food and beverage vendors, and interactive exhibits celebrating the world of motorsports. The festival will also include special guest appearances, autograph sessions with renowned drivers, and engaging activities designed to bring fans closer to the thrill of Formula 1 racing.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, "Partnering with Bombee allows us to expand our capabilities as a company and dive into traditional sports. This event will be a showcase of our combined capabilities and a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences. We look forward to engaging with stakeholders, and fans at the festival."

Tamir Kastiel, Director of Bombee, added, "Our collaboration with ESE brings together our expertise in event production and their innovative technology, ensuring a memorable and immersive experience for all attendees. The Crescent Street F1 Festival will be an unforgettable highlight of the Grand Prix week."

The Crescent Street F1 Festival, promises to elevate the Grand Prix week with its interactive and immersive offerings, making it a must-attend event for all motorsport enthusiasts.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. www.esegaming.com

