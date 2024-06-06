

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY) announced on Thursday that the German Ministry of Interior has placed an order for up to forty-four H225 helicopters for its Federal Police.



These H225 helicopters will replace the H155 and AS332 helicopters that have been in use by the German Federal Police for over two decades.



This procurement will facilitate a smooth transition for pilots and maintenance staff. Additionally, the agreement encompasses training resources and spare parts packages.



The commencement of deliveries is slated for 2029.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken