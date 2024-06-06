

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Heart Journal recently published a study that found a potential link between increased levels of xylitol and a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and mortality.



The research, which was conducted by a team from the Cleveland Clinic and involved over 3,000 participants from the U.S. and Europe, specifically focused on individuals with a history of heart disease or risk factors for heart-related issues.



To gain deeper insights into the relationship between xylitol and heart events, scientists examined the impact of xylitol on platelets in human blood cells in a laboratory setting. The results showed that human platelets were more likely to form clots after being exposed to xylitol compared to a saline solution.



Furthermore, the researchers monitored platelet activity in ten individuals after they consumed xylitol-sweetened water. Within just 30 minutes, there was a thousand-fold increase in xylitol levels in their blood plasma, leading to heightened platelet clotting readiness, especially in those with the highest xylitol levels.



'When you eat sugar, your glucose level may go up 10% or 20% but it doesn't go up a 1,000-fold,' said senior study author Dr. Stanley Hazen, director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, who also directs the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Microbiome and Human Health.



DHazen explained that this research aims to identify pathways that may contribute to heart disease beyond traditional risk factors like cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes, with xylitol being one of them. While the study highlights potential risks associated with xylitol, it emphasizes a connection rather than a direct causal relationship, emphasizing the necessity for additional investigations into the long-term safety of xylitol.



The researchers recommend consulting healthcare professionals for personalized dietary recommendations in light of these findings.



