

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Good Earth Lighting has recalled over 1.2 million rechargeable integrated lights after one death was reported after the product overheated and caused a fire in their home last year.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 1.2 million Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Lights have been recalled following the report of a consumer who died and another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the product overheated and caused a fire in their home last year.



Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of lights overheating, including six that resulted in fires and property damage.



The recall involves rechargeable lights with model numbers starting with RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250. In addition, about 37,800 lights were sold in Canada. The model number is printed on a white sticker on the back of the light.



The lights' lithium-ion batteries are intended for use as alternatives to permanently wired fixtures in areas such as closets, cupboards, staircases and any place where there are barriers to installing wired lights. The recalled lights measure about 12 inches long and are sold in packages of one or two units. They were sold in a variety of colors, including white, silver, almond, black and rose gold with a charging cable; and with or without a remote control and/or power adapter.



The lights were manufactured in Cambodia and China.



The recalled lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide, including Lowe's, Ace Hardware, Meijer, and Menards, and online at Goodearthlighting.com, Amazon.com, Lowes.com and QVC from October 2017 through January 2024 for about $20 for the single unit and about $35 for the bundle.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken