

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health experts have expressed concerns about the emergence of new and highly contagious fungal strains, particularly after a case came to light involving a man in his 30s in New York City who contracted a sexually transmitted form of ringworm. This marked the first documented instance of such a case in the United States.



The case study, which was conducted by specialists at NYU Langone Health focusing on contagious rashes, provided an in-depth account of the man's infection with trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII.



It was determined that he had acquired this sexually transmitted fungus after engaging in sexual activities with multiple partners during trips to England, Greece, and California.



Confirmatory tests verified the presence of the fungus, and the individual developed a persistent rash on his legs, groin, and buttocks, which was later diagnosed as a sexually transmitted fungus.



Although the infection was successfully treated with standard anti-fungal medications, the healing process took over four months to complete.



In a separate incident the previous year, doctors in France reported 13 similar cases, with twelve of the patients being men who have sex with men. The lead author of the study, dermatologist Avrom S. Caplan, stressed the significance of ensuring that healthcare providers are well-informed about the emergence of Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII as a severe skin infection in the United States.



'Since patients often hesitate to discuss genital problems, it is crucial for physicians to proactively inquire about rashes around the groin and buttocks, especially in individuals who are sexually active, have recently traveled abroad, and report itchy areas elsewhere on the body,' emphasized study senior author John G. Zampella, MD.



Caplan also encouraged individuals to promptly seek treatment if they suspect they have ringworm or any persistent skin issues. Additionally, he mentioned plans for collaboration with fungi experts nationally and internationally to enhance research and monitoring efforts in the coming months.



While experts have advised dermatologists to be vigilant for signs of TMVII in patients, the prevalence of these infections in the U.S. currently remains relatively low.



