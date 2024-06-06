

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in The Lancet Psychiatry shed light on the challenges individuals may face when discontinuing antidepressants.



The study, conducted by researchers in Germany, analyzed data from 21,002 patients and found that one out of every six individuals who ceased antidepressant use experienced withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms, such as dizziness, headache, nausea, insomnia, and irritability, often emerge within a few days of discontinuation and could persist for days to over six months.



The study revealed that 15% of individuals encountered withdrawal symptoms, while approximately 3% experienced severe symptoms directly linked to stopping antidepressant use.



To gain a deeper understanding of withdrawal risks, the authors meticulously reviewed 44 randomized controlled trials and 35 observational studies spanning from 1961 to 2019. The studies focused on abrupt cessation or tapering of various antidepressants or placebos and primarily examined mood disorders, including major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders.



Furthermore, the research compared different antidepressants and identified variations in withdrawal risks. Citalopram, sertraline, and fluoxetine were associated with lower risks of withdrawal symptoms when discontinued, whereas stopping imipramine, paroxetine, and desvenlafaxine was linked to a higher likelihood of severe withdrawal symptoms.



The senior author of the study emphasized the significance of recognizing the potential effects of discontinuing antidepressants. While these medications can be effective, they may not work for everyone and could lead to unpleasant side effects.



However, the researchers also acknowledged the limitations of their study, including the potential for interpreting depression recurrence post-medication cessation as withdrawal symptoms, as well as the absence of studies on widely used antidepressants such as mirtazapine, bupropion, or amitriptyline.



