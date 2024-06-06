

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AI startup Humane has taken proactive measures to address concerns regarding the safety of the charging case for its $699 AI Pin.



Following an inquiry into the quality of the battery, the company has contacted customers who purchased the AI Pin to advise them to discontinue using the charging case immediately.



The company has identified potential fire safety risks associated with a third-party battery cell used in the Charge Case Accessory. Although there have been no reported fire incidents, the company is taking this matter very seriously.



Humane has terminated its relationship with the supplier of the battery cell in question and is actively seeking an alternative source to ensure the safety of its products. The company has assured customers that the AI Pin, the magnetic Battery Booster, and the charging pad are not affected by this issue.



In a communication sent on Wednesday, June 5, and posted on the company's website, Humane emphasized that customer safety is of the utmost importance. As a gesture of goodwill, affected users will receive a two-month subscription to the service, valued at $48. While the company did not explicitly mention replacement of the charging cases, it has promised to share details regarding potential replacements once the investigation is complete.



