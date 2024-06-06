Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
06.06.24
19:39 Uhr
12,742 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
12,69812,89622:00
06.06.2024 22:38 Uhr
KeyBank to Present Juneteenth Financial Wellness Series in Buffalo, N.Y.

Workshops will focus on mortgage, small business and wealth building

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / As part of its support for the 2024 Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank will present a series of financial wellness workshops. The workshops will take place in the community room of the C-District Police Station located at 693 East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

The events will take place from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on the dates below and will focus on the following topics:

  • Thursday June 6th: Mortgage
  • Thursday June 13th: Small Business
  • Thursday June 20th: Wealth Building

KeyBank is a proud sponsor and supporter of the 2024 Buffalo Juneteenth Festival. Look for our team marching in the parade on Saturday June 15th!

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

CFMA #240606-2636785



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
