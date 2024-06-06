KeyBank to Present Juneteenth Financial Wellness Series in Buffalo, N.Y.

Workshops will focus on mortgage, small business and wealth building

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / As part of its support for the 2024 Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank will present a series of financial wellness workshops. The workshops will take place in the community room of the C-District Police Station located at 693 East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

The events will take place from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on the dates below and will focus on the following topics:

Thursday June 6 th : Mortgage

: Mortgage Thursday June 13 th : Small Business

: Small Business Thursday June 20th: Wealth Building

KeyBank is a proud sponsor and supporter of the 2024 Buffalo Juneteenth Festival. Look for our team marching in the parade on Saturday June 15th!

