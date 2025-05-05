KeyBank's Certified Cash Flow Advisor Program Transforms Business Banking Through Expert Consultation

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / KeyBank:

The program empowers business owners to navigate the complexities of their financial operations.

KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) has introduced the Certified Cash Flow Advisor Program, marking a significant advancement in its commitment to deliver differentiated solutions and advice for small-to-midsize businesses. The certification program is reshaping business banking by focusing on a consultative approach that empowers owner-operators in addressing their complex financial needs.

Launched in 2024, the Program arms KeyBank professionals with a framework for engaging business owners in meaningful discussions - called 'Key Conversations' - offering structured, yet flexible advice on how to tackle critical cash flow and financial challenges and better optimize operations.

Rooted in a deep understanding of each owner's specific business needs, advisors provide tailored solutions that aim to improve efficiency and profitability in key areas, such as payments and receivables, invoicing, liquidity management, process automation, and fraud protection. By end of March 2025, ~900 KeyBank advisors have completed the rigorous certification process, with ~285 more advisors moving toward completion, demonstrating the bank's substantial investment in elevating the advice KeyBank provides.

"This approach represents a fundamental shift in how we serve our business clients," said Mike Walters, President of Business Banking at KeyBank. "Owner-operators are experts in their trade and serve as 'chief everything officers' for their business. Their time and attention are pulled in every direction and they are often without dedicated business support that could help them truly thrive. When we use the Key Conversation, we're putting the client at the center, with a framework to understand how the money flows through their operation and where there may be opportunities to benefit from managing their collection and payable processes differently. Our Certified Cashflow Advisors work holistically across the business to reduce friction and free up time and capital so our clients can run stronger, more efficient businesses."

KeyBank's approach goes beyond traditional banking and offers strategic insights that help owner-operators make informed decisions to reach their financial goals. "This commitment to putting owner-operators first and delivering collaborative financial guidance marks a shift in how financial institutions serve small-to-midsize businesses, setting us apart from those who focus primarily on product-driven solutions," said Walters.

By emphasizing an advice-driven philosophy, KeyBank aims to strengthen relationships with business owners and help them achieve long-term success in an increasingly complex financial landscape. To learn more about how KeyBank can serve your business, visit www.key.com/smallbusiness.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and subject to change.

CFMA #250410-3149628

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybanks-certified-cash-flow-advisor-program-transforms-business-ban-1023500