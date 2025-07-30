Keybank And The Buffalo Sabres Announce 10-year Extension Of Arena Naming Rights Deal

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) and the Buffalo Sabres today announced a 10-year extension of their arena naming rights deal. The contract, which is set to begin in 2026-27, will keep the KeyBank Center name in place through the 2035-36 season. KeyBank is the official and exclusive bank of the Buffalo Sabres.

"We are thankful for the support of KeyBank over the course of the last decade and look forward to the continued relationship with such a valued partner of the Buffalo Sabres," said Sabres Owner, CEO and President Terry Pegula. "We take great pride in our home arena bearing the name of an organization with such strong roots in the Western New York community and feel this partnership will continue to drive community impact for many years to come."

"We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres. This is an investment in Buffalo and reflects our commitment to this community," said KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman. "KeyBank and the Sabres will continue to drive Buffalo forward, creating opportunities and delivering on our purpose: to help our clients and communities thrive. We believe in Buffalo's future and are proud to carry it forward - together."

In addition to the arena naming rights, the longstanding partnership between the Sabres and KeyBank will introduce KeyBank as the team's away helmet sponsor starting in the 2025-26 season. KeyBank's collaboration with the Sabres dates back to 2015 and reinforces the commitment of both organizations to the Western New York community.

KeyBank and the Buffalo Sabres' dedication to giving back to the city of Buffalo and the greater Western New York region will continue with the introduction of the HocKey Assists Community Program. The mission of HocKey Assists is to inspire pride and possibility in the Western New York community. Through initiatives focused on education, small business growth and neighborhood engagement, this community program will empower and support youth, put a spotlight on local entrepreneurs and their journeys, and bring people together through impactful programs that make a lasting difference in the neighborhoods we call home.

"KeyBank and the Sabres both believe that when our community thrives, we all thrive," said KeyBank Buffalo Market President Mike McMahon. "That's why we are excited to launch our new HocKey Assists initiative which aims to empower youth, uplift local entrepreneurs, and unite communities through impactful, grassroots programs. As we celebrate KeyBank's bicentennial, our partnership with the Sabres is a symbol of our commitment to making a difference in Buffalo and all of the communities we call home."

"Creating a community hub remains a core aspect of our mission at KeyBank Center," said Buffalo Sabres COO Pete Guelli. "We see tremendous value in KeyBank Center serving as a gathering place in our city and nothing exemplifies this more than the KeyBank commitment. Additionally, KeyBank Center holds the unique ability to impact and drive economic growth in downtown Buffalo that can create a lasting impact in the community. Tied in with the HocKey Assists program, this partnership stands to benefit our community in immeasurable ways."

As part of the continued partnership, KeyBank customers will enjoy exclusive benefits when attending games, concerts and events at KeyBank Center starting during the 2026-27 hockey season. The partnership extension was negotiated with the help of Excel Consulting Services, an industry-leading management and marketing agency.

