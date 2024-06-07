SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The largest union at Samsung Electronics in South Korea went on strike for the first time in the company's 55-year history, according to several media reports.
The National Samsung Electronics Union, which has about 28,000 members, instructed its members to take a single day off on Friday. The Union plans to resume normal work hours next week, the reports said.
Based on the reports, the union has requested a 6.5 percent pay raise along with a bonus tied to the company's earnings. Failing to reach an agreement with the union, the management established this year's average wage increase rate at 5.1 percent through the labor-management council and paid salaries to employees last month.
