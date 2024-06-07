Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

Argo Blockchain plc ('Argo' or 'the Company'), (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces the results of the Company's annual general meeting held on Thursday, 6 June 2024.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions in which Resolutions 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9, 10 and 12 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolutions For Against Total Votes % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld Votes % Votes % Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 24,258,680 51.15% 23,165,756 48.85% 47,424,436 8.20% 582,052 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 14,039,146 29.62% 33,351,508 70.38% 47,390,654 8.19% 615,834 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 11,624,065 24.59% 35,643,827 75.41% 47,267,892 8.17% 738,596 4. To re-appoint Thomas Chippas as a Director of the Company 41,833,621 88.56% 5,404,579 11.44% 47,238,200 8.17% 768,288 5. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company 44,413,478 93.86% 2,903,114 6.14% 47,316,592 8.18% 689,896 6. To authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration 44, 056,590 92.90% 3,368,560 7.10% 47,425,150 8.20% 581,338 7. Authority to allot shares 43,068,658 90.93% 4,296,013 9.07% 47,364,671 8.19% 641,817 8. Authority to allot further shares 12,845,500 27.12% 34,527,280 72.88% 47,372,780 8.19% 633,708 Special Resolutions 9. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 42,925,954 91.11% 4,187,829 8.89% 47,113,783 8.15% 892,705 10. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 43,006,818 91.29% 4,103,704 8.71% 47,110,522 8.15% 895,966 11. Additional/Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights 12,545,007 26.61% 34,607,096 73.39% 47,152,103 8.15% 854,385 12. Notice of general meetings 43,874,225 92.62% 3,497,095 7.38% 47,371,320 8.19% 635,168

While most of the proposed resolutions were passed, we note that resolutions 2, 3, 8 and 11 did not receive the necessary majority. The Company also notes the votes against resolution 1. In compliance with the QCA Code, the Company has recognised the adverse votes and will consider and reflect on the votes cast and update the market in due course.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB);(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining operations in Quebec and Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

