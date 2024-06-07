Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc ('Argo' or 'the Company'), (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces the results of the Company's annual general meeting held on Thursday, 6 June 2024.
A poll was held on each of the resolutions in which Resolutions 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9, 10 and 12 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:
Resolutions
For
Against
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
Votes Withheld
Votes
%
Votes
%
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
|To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
24,258,680
51.15%
23,165,756
48.85%
47,424,436
8.20%
582,052
2.
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
14,039,146
29.62%
33,351,508
70.38%
47,390,654
8.19%
615,834
3.
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
11,624,065
24.59%
35,643,827
75.41%
47,267,892
8.17%
738,596
4.
|To re-appoint Thomas Chippas as a Director of the Company
41,833,621
88.56%
5,404,579
11.44%
47,238,200
8.17%
768,288
5.
|To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company
44,413,478
93.86%
2,903,114
6.14%
47,316,592
8.18%
689,896
6.
To authorise the directors to fix the auditor's
remuneration
44, 056,590
92.90%
3,368,560
7.10%
47,425,150
8.20%
581,338
7.
|Authority to allot shares
43,068,658
90.93%
4,296,013
9.07%
47,364,671
8.19%
641,817
8.
|Authority to allot further shares
12,845,500
27.12%
34,527,280
72.88%
47,372,780
8.19%
633,708
|Special Resolutions
9.
|General authority to disapply pre-emption rights
42,925,954
91.11%
4,187,829
8.89%
47,113,783
8.15%
892,705
10.
|Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
43,006,818
91.29%
4,103,704
8.71%
47,110,522
8.15%
895,966
11.
|Additional/Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights
12,545,007
26.61%
34,607,096
73.39%
47,152,103
8.15%
854,385
12.
|Notice of general meetings
43,874,225
92.62%
3,497,095
7.38%
47,371,320
8.19%
635,168
While most of the proposed resolutions were passed, we note that resolutions 2, 3, 8 and 11 did not receive the necessary majority. The Company also notes the votes against resolution 1. In compliance with the QCA Code, the Company has recognised the adverse votes and will consider and reflect on the votes cast and update the market in due course.
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Investor Relations
ir@argoblockchain.com
Tennyson Securities
Corporate Broker
Peter Krens
+44 207 186 9030
Fortified Securities
Joint Broker
Guy Wheatley, CFA
+44 74930989014
guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations
argoblock@tancredigroup.com
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB);(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining operations in Quebec and Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.
