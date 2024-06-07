Anzeige


WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Frankfurt
06.06.24
08:07 Uhr
0,116 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1140,13309:19
0,1180,13109:01
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 08:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc ('Argo' or 'the Company'), (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces the results of the Company's annual general meeting held on Thursday, 6 June 2024.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions in which Resolutions 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9, 10 and 12 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolutions

For

Against

Total Votes

% of ISC Voted

Votes Withheld

Votes

%

Votes

%

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts

24,258,680

51.15%

23,165,756

48.85%

47,424,436

8.20%

582,052

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

14,039,146

29.62%

33,351,508

70.38%

47,390,654

8.19%

615,834

3.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

11,624,065

24.59%

35,643,827

75.41%

47,267,892

8.17%

738,596

4.

To re-appoint Thomas Chippas as a Director of the Company

41,833,621

88.56%

5,404,579

11.44%

47,238,200

8.17%

768,288

5.

To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company

44,413,478

93.86%

2,903,114

6.14%

47,316,592

8.18%

689,896

6.

To authorise the directors to fix the auditor's

remuneration

44, 056,590

92.90%

3,368,560

7.10%

47,425,150

8.20%

581,338

7.

Authority to allot shares

43,068,658

90.93%

4,296,013

9.07%

47,364,671

8.19%

641,817

8.

Authority to allot further shares

12,845,500

27.12%

34,527,280

72.88%

47,372,780

8.19%

633,708

Special Resolutions

9.

General authority to disapply pre-emption rights

42,925,954

91.11%

4,187,829

8.89%

47,113,783

8.15%

892,705

10.

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights

43,006,818

91.29%

4,103,704

8.71%

47,110,522

8.15%

895,966

11.

Additional/Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights

12,545,007

26.61%

34,607,096

73.39%

47,152,103

8.15%

854,385

12.

Notice of general meetings

43,874,225

92.62%

3,497,095

7.38%

47,371,320

8.19%

635,168

While most of the proposed resolutions were passed, we note that resolutions 2, 3, 8 and 11 did not receive the necessary majority. The Company also notes the votes against resolution 1. In compliance with the QCA Code, the Company has recognised the adverse votes and will consider and reflect on the votes cast and update the market in due course.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 74930989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB);(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining operations in Quebec and Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
