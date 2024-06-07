

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway Plc (BWY.L), a British home construction company, said on Friday that its trading for the period from February to June was strong and is on track to deliver full-year volume output of around 7,500 homes.



Jason Honeyman, Chief Executive, said: 'Bellway has delivered a solid trading performance supported by improved affordability and a seasonal uplift through the spring, and we remain on track to deliver full year volume output of around 7,500 homes.'



The overall average selling price is now expected to be around 305,000 pounds. The increase from the company's previous guidance of 295,000 pounds is mainly due to changes in product mix, including a contribution from some relatively high value private completions in the final quarter.



The Group is scheduled to release its next trading update, covering the year end July 31, on August 9.



