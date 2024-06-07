Omega Pacific Resources Inc.: Omega Pacific Receives OTCQB Approval

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA)(OTCQB:OMGPF)(FSE:Q0F) ("Omega" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process it has been approved by FINRA for quotation in the U.S. The Company's common shares will begin being quoted on the OTCQB today, under the stock symbol "OMGPF" and will remain listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol "OMGA." The Company has also completed the application process for the OTC Market and for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

Jason Leikam, Omega Pacific's CEO, commented, "Being quoted on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a broader range of U.S. investors. The quotation on the OTCQB is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information."

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals.

For more information, please contact:

Omega Pacific Resources Inc.

Jason Leikam, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 650 4255

Email: jason@omegapacific.ca

