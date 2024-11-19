Omega Pacific Resources: Omega Pacific Announces 2024 Work Program Results From Its Lekcin Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA)(OTCQB:OMGPF)(FSE:Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its field work program at its Lekcin Property, located 120 km east of Vancouver.

Background

The Lekcin Property (or the "Property") consists of six Mineral Titles Online (MTO) claims that are under option to the Company. These claims cover 2,521 hectares and are adjacent to the past-producing Giant Mascot nickel-copper mine that was intermittently active between the 1930's and 1973.

The Giant Mascot mine - which includes deposits named the Star of Emory and Pride of Emory (Figure 1) - was developed on an ultramafic intrusion that hosts at least 28 subvertical pipe-like orebodies that range from 6-75 metres in width and 15-350 metres in length. These orebodies consist of massive to disseminated pyrrhotite, pentlandite, and chalcopyrite with grades ranging from 0.5-2.4% nickel (Ni) and 0.2-0.8% copper (Cu). Average ore grades over the life of the Giant Mascot mine were 0.6% Ni and 0.3% Cu.

Previous work on the Lekcin property has identified two nickel and copper showings in addition to several occurrences of ultramafic rock, which in all cases is the host rock for the target style of mineralization. The showings include Big Nic, where recent sampling includes four samples that returned 0.6-0.9% Ni and 0.8-4.4% Cu, as well as the SP Gabbro showing that returned samples with 0.3% Ni and 0.3-0.7% Cu. The Swede showing (Figure 1) consists of ultramafic rock with finely disseminated pyrrhotite.

The 2024 work program on the Lekcin Property was designed to identify ultramafic intrusives that could potentially host Giant Mascot-style sulphide mineralization through an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) magnetic survey and follow-up prospecting. A total of $124,924 was spent on the 2024 program with the methods and results of this work described further below.

Methods for the 2024 Work Program

The 2024 work program was completed by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd ("Equity") of Vancouver, BC, and involved a UAV magnetic survey, rock sampling, and geochemical assay.

UAV magnetics : This survey was sub-contracted to Dias Geophysical of Saskatoon, SK, who used 10 field days to fly 245 line-kilometres over the eastern half of the property.

Rock sampling : Results of the UAV magnetic survey were used to prioritize areas for traversing and rock sampling. Four ground traverses were completed, and 22 rock samples were collected for assay. Sample locations were marked with a handheld GPS and all samples were placed in poly-ethylene bags along with a unique sample tag. One blank and one standard (OREAS 85) were submitted with the 22 rock samples to monitor quality assurance and quality control (QAQC).

Geochemical assay: Sample preparation and assay was completed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd ("BV") in Vancouver, BC. At BV, samples were first crushed to =70% passing 2 mm after which a 250-gram split was pulverized to =85% passing 75 microns (BV code PRP70-250). For multi-element analysis, a 0.25-gram split was dissolved in a multi-acid digestion and then analyzed by ICP-ES (code MA300). Precious metal (Au, Pt, Pd) analyses were completed on a 30-gram split through lead collection fire assay fusion and ICP-ES analysis (code FA330).

Results of the 2024 Work Program

The 2024 UAV magnetic survey defined areas of high magnetism in the north, southeast and southwest parts of the Property. Budget and time allowed only for the ground truthing of the north and southeast anomalies.

The three traverses completed over the northern magnetic anomaly resulted in collection of 14 samples, four of which were characterized as mafic-ultramafic, nine as diorite-granodiorite, and one as schist. These results suggest that the northern magnetic anomaly cannot be solely explained by the occurrence of mafic-ultramafic rocks at the surface.

Two of the mafic-ultramafic rocks collected in the north exhibit definitive ultramafic geochemistry that includes high magnesium (16%), nickel (700 ppm), copper (100-200 ppm), cobalt (100 ppm), and chromium (1200-1500 ppm). Precious metal (Au, Pt, Pd) contents are all less than or equal to 4 ppb. Both ultramafic samples were collected from outcrop and indicate that an ultramafic intrusion, like that hosting the Giant Mascot ore bodies, extends onto the Lekcin Property. The other samples are more gabbroic in composition with 60-70 ppm Ni and 10-50 ppm Cu.

Eight rocks were collected from a single traverse over the southeastern anomaly, six of which are mafic-ultramafic in composition along with one diorite and one schist. These results suggest that the southeastern magnetic anomaly may reflect a cluster of stock-like mafic (±ultramafic?) intrusions. All samples of mafic rock returned generally low values of nickel (<245 ppm) and copper (<72 ppm).

Together, results of the 2024 work program indicate that magnetic highs on the Lekcin Property can correlate with either mafic-ultramafic or granodiorite-diorite but is still, likely, a useful method for delineating those parts of the Property most prospective for hosting a near surface mafic-ultramafic intrusion of sufficient size to host Giant Mascot-style sulphide mineralization.

Figure 1: Map showing total magnetic intensity for the 2024 UAV magnetic survey, 2024 rock sampling locations classified by lithology, and showings of Ni-Cu sulphide and/or ultramafic rock (yellow stars). The green squares indicate rock samples that were described and have geochemical characteristics consistent with gabbroic to ultramafic rocks, which are the host rocks for the Star of Emory and Pride of Emory Ni-Cu sulphide deposits located just north of the property.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals. The Company is actively exploring its British Columbia located properties and continues to evaluate assets globally for further acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:

Omega Pacific Resources Inc.

Jason Leikam,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Email: jason@omegapacific.ca

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Jason Leikam

CEO

jason@omegapacific.ca

7788588085

SOURCE: Omega Pacific Resources

View the original press release on accesswire.com