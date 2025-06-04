Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2025 exploration strategy for the Williams Property, located in British Columbia's Toodoggone District. The Toodoggone is re-emerging as an important gold and copper-gold district, where several exciting mineral discoveries have recently been made, including Omega Pacific's 2024 gold discovery. In 2025, the District is experiencing a surge of exploration. Over $50 million in exploration and development programs are expected, driven by strategic investments from major mining companies and capital markets participants. Omega Pacific's 2025 exploration program will build on the success of its 2024 gold discovery on the GIC Target at Williams. The program is expected to include drilling, mapping & sampling to extend GIC both east and west, growing the prospective target over 12 km including recently staked and acquired claims.

2024 EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

The 2024 Williams exploration program delivered encouraging results. Two of the four drill holes returned bulk tonnage gold intercepts and high-grade intervals such as:

1.69 g/t Au over 104 m including 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 m (WM24-01); and,

2.16 g/t Au over 96.9 m including 4.16 g/t Au over 10.5 m (WM22-02 ext.).

The combined dataset of recent and historical exploration supports the thesis that GIC hosts a robust, bulk tonnage epithermal gold system with associated high-grade gold zones. All four 2024 drill holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple zones and mineralization is open in all directions, including to surface.





Figure 1. GIC Prospect showing select 2022 and 2024 drill holes on the 12 km long geophysical target. The area of focus in 2025 extends 1,400 m east to west. Gold mineralization at GIC remains open in all directions.

2025 EXPLORATION PLANS

Within the broad 12 km wide GIC Target, Omega Pacific will focus on expanding mineralization on an immediate east-west target area measuring approximately 1,400 x 400 m (Figure 1). This target is bordered by known mineralization in both directions - 600 metres east of the 2024 drilling, historical hole WM22-03 interested 4.64 g/t Au over 8 m. Up to 800 metres to the west of the 2024 drill locations, historical surface soil sampling returned 4-12 g/t Au (see October 16, 2024 news release). The 2025 drilling will also seek to extend mineralization north and to surface, where historical mechanical trenching samples returned up to 5 g/t Au, upslope and 300 metres north of 2024's drill locations (Figure 2).

"We are excited to launch the most impactful exploration program at GIC to date," said Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific. "We intend to advance the high potential gold target at GIC as rapidly as possible. The next step will be to expand known gold mineralization with the intention of validating the multi-million-ounce potential at GIC, where we have a long list of priority targets. We are well-positioned to build on our 2024 discovery and create lasting value for our shareholders."

2025 Exploration Program Objectives:

Initial 2,500 metres diamond core drilling at GIC;

Priority objective to expand mineralization along strike and to surface, with shallower holes than executed in 2024;

Pending results, the Company will expand the drilling to +/-5,000 metres, subject to financing; and

Surface mapping and sampling on claims acquired and staked in 2024. These new claims are contained within the GIC 12 km long geophysical target.





Figure 2. GIC Prospect cross-section showing select 2024 drill holes, high-grade surface samples, and an Induced-Polarization chargeability anomaly. *Pseudo-section showing multiple holes on one plane.

The Company will provide further exploration program details as it commences work.

About the GIC Target

The GIC Prospect represents a 12 km long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism, magnetic trends and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is highlighted by the "Park Gossan" and occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks, and large-scale faults all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Toodoggone District.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is commitment to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

