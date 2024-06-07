OceanaGold Corporation: OceanaGold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held virtually today.

A total of 448,417,017 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 63.05% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

1 Election of Directors

Resolutions re-electing each of Paul Benson, Ian M Reid, Craig J Nelsen, Sandra M Dodds, Alan N Pangbourne, Linda M Broughton and Gerard M Bond as directors of the Company were passed by ordinary resolution.

The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Directors Votes For % Votes Withheld

/ Abstain % Paul Benson 358,127,765 81.07 % 83,633,455 18.93 % Ian M Reid 310,523,652 70.29 % 131,237,566 29.71 % Craig J Nelsen 426,994,017 96.66 % 14,767,202 3.34 % Sandra M Dodds 371,526,717 84.10 % 70,234,503 15.90 % Alan N Pangbourne 426,890,960 96.63 % 14,870,259 3.37 % Linda M Broughton 427,036,197 96.67 % 14,725,023 3.33 % Gerard M Bond 440,923,483 99.81 % 837,737 0.19 %

2 Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 420,421,243 93.80 % 27,806,361 6.20 %

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes For % Votes Against % 436,308,214 98.77 % 6,655,799 1.23 %

3 Performance Share Rights Plan

A resolution on the Company's adoption of Performance Rights Share Plan was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes For % Votes Against % 412,796,632 93.44 % 28,964,587 6.56 %

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

