

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Kawasaki Engines in select lawn and garden equipments, Ropeman 1 Ascenders, Biometric gun safes, pet conditioner, and sling carriers, citing various reasons.



Kawasaki Motors USA has recalled engines used in various branded lawn and garden equipment due to fire and burn hazards.



Salewa USA LLC's recall include Wild Country Ropeman 1 Ascenders due to a failure to ascend, while SA Consumer Products Inc. has called back Sanctuary Quick Access and Sports Afield Biometric Gun Safes due to serious injury hazard and risk of death.



Spectrum Brands Pet LLC has called back Pet Fur deShedding Conditioner due to risk of exposure to bacteria.



Further, JD E Commerce America Limited, dba Joybuy Marketplace Express called back sling carriers sold on Walmart.com due to infant suffocation and fall hazards.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



Kawasaki Engines



Maryville, Missouri-based Kawasaki Motors USA has called back about 68,500 engines used in Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota brand lawn and garden equipments. In addition, 900 engines were sold in Canada.



The recalled engines are model year 2021-2023 FJ400D, FS600V, FS651V, FX691V, FX730V, FX801V, FX850V and FXT00V.



The recall involves engines used in equipment sold under the Bad Boy Mowers brand name with mower models Rebel BRB54FX850, Rebel BRB6135KA, Rebel BRB61FX850, Rebel BRB7235KA, Revolt BRV54FX850, Revolt BRV61FX850, Rogue BRG5435KA, Rogue BRG6135KA, Rogue BRG61RD35KA, and Rogue BRG72RD35KA.



BigDog brand's mower model Stout MP; Bobcat brand's mower models ZT6000, ZT6100, and ZT7000; and Cub Cadet brand's mower model ZTX-6 are also included in the recall.



Further, Kawasaki's recalled engines were used in Hustler brand's mower model FasTrak SDX, John Deere brand's mower model Z760R, utility vehicle models Gator TX 4x2 and Gator TS 4x2, and some service engines for model year 2016-2020 lawn tractor models X350R, X350, X354, and X370, as well as Kubota brand's mower model Z726XKW.



The engines manufactured in the U.S. were sold at Kawasaki, Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere and Kubota dealers nationwide from April 2021 through December 2023 for between $4,000 and $15,500.



According to the agency, the recalled engines can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.



The recall was initiated after Kawasaki received eight reports of fires with the recalled engines, however, no injuries have been reported so far.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using lawn and garden equipment with the recalled engines and contact the respective dealers to schedule a free repair.



Ropeman 1 Ascenders



Boulder, Colorado-based Salewa USA has called back about 7,700 units of Wild Country Ropeman 1 ascenders. In addition, about 297 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves orange colored Wild Country 'Ropeman 1' ascenders used in mountaineering and rock climbing. They were manufactured in July 2022 and are marked with batch 05A0722.



The Taiwan-made ascenders were sold at REI and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.wildcountry.com, www.backcountry.com, and www.campsaver.com from December 2022 through April 2024 for about $55.



The CPSC noted that the teeth of the recalled ascenders can fail to engage, making it difficult or impossible for the user to ascend. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries till date related to the recalled product.



Consumers can contact Wild Country to coordinate return of the recalled product and shipment of a free replacement ascender.



Biometric Gun Safes



Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based SA Consumer Products' recall includes about 133,370 units of biometric gun safes.



The recall involves the Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe that can store approximately two firearms, and the Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe that can store four firearms.



The gun safes were made in China. The Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safes were sold at Costco and other stores nationwide, and online at Costco.com, for between $75 and $100.



The Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safes were sold at firearm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online for between $500 and $600. The safes were sold from July 2020 through November 2023.



According to the agency, the biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.



The firm is aware of 77 reports of the safe being opened by unauthorized users, but no injuries have been reported so far.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. They are asked to contact the firm for a free repair kit.



Pet Conditioner



Middleton, Wisconsin-based Spectrum Brands Pet Care has recalled about 102,000 units of FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Conditioner.



The recall involves the conditioner sold in a clear one gallon/128 ounce container with UPC number 854460001073. The affected lot numbers for units sold without a pump are 211102 and affected lot numbers for units sold with a pump are between 220402 and 240152.



They were made in U.S. and sold online at Amazon.com, Chewy.com and Petsmart.com and in Petsmart stores nationwide from January 2022 through April 2024 for about $63.



The recalled conditioner can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices may get serious infection that may require medical treatment.



So far, the firm has received four reports of mold developing in the container, but no injuries have been reported.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pet conditioner and contact the firm to receive a full refund.



Sling Carriers



Irvine, California-based JD E Commerce, dba Joybuy Marketplace Express has called back about 1,160 units of sling carriers sold on Walmart.com.



The recall involves the sling carriers designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant, and labeling is absent. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint.



The sling carriers were manufactured in China and sold by 8 Chinese retailers through Joybuy online at Walmart.com from September 2020 through April 2023 for between $15 and $21.



According to the agency, the recalled sling carriers violate the safety requirements of the safety standard for sling carriers, posing a fall hazard to babies.



They also pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard's requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint.



Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.



However, no injuries have been reported to date.



As labelling is missing, consumers are urged to review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is included in the recall.



Consumers are asked to contact Joybuy Marketplace for a full refund.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken