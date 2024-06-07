

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is up over 106% at $1.28. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 64% at $2.70. GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 24% at $57.90. Geron Corporation (GERN) is up over 16% at $4.54. Braze, Inc. (BRZE) is up over 15% at $42.38. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is up over 15% at $1.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is up over 11% at $2.69. ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) is up over 10% at $1.07. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 7% at $1.88. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 5% at $5.51.



In the Red



Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is down over 60% at $4.45. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is down over 19% at $1.59. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is down over 15% at $1.45. FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) is down over 11% at $9.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) is down over 11% at $6.65. Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) is down over 11% at $1.74. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 9% at $2.53. mF International Limited (MFI) is down over 9% at $1.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) is down over 8% at $177.50. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 8% at $1.38. DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is down over 7% at $50.48. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) is down over 7% at $4.03. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is down over 6% at $1.12.



