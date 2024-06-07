Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024
WKN: A3C9TE | ISIN: CA64128F7039 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYTA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2024 12:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nevada Copper Corp.: Nevada Copper Announces Director Resignation

YERINGTON, Nev., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") announced today that it has received a notice of resignation, effective June 6, 2024, from director Guillaume de Dardel who was a nominee of Mercuria Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.

For additional information, please see the Company's website at www.nevadacopper.com, or contact:

Tracey Thom | Vice President, IR and Community Relations
tthom@nevadacopper.com
+1 775 391 9029


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.