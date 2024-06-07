

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Three eateries from Spain are in the top five of the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024.



Barcelona's Disfrutar was awarded the World's Best Restaurant prize at a ceremony held at the Wynn in Las Vegas.



Asador Etxebarri of the Spanish port city of Atxondo came second, followed by Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris, Madrid's Diverxo, and Mido in the Peruvian capital city of Liam in the top five ranks, respectively.



In all, six Spanish restaurants were on this year's 50 Best list.



Paris and Bangkok had four restaurants each and the United States had two on the list, compiled by The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy.



More than 1000 international restaurant industry experts including food writers and chefs from across the world judged the best.



Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Disfrutar is owned and run by three chefs: Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas. The trio opened the restaurant in Barcelona in 2014.



Two parallel menus are on offer on its table, both around 30 courses.



Caviar-filled Panchino doughnut, frozen gazpacho sandwich, Thai-style cuttlefish with coconut multi-spherical, and squab with kombu spaghetti, almond and grape are some of the chefs' favorite dishes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken