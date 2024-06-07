

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Central Command forces have destroyed eight drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red Sea.



The U.S. forces also destroyed two Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea, USCENTCOM said in a press release.



Separately, a coalition ship thwarted a drone attack launched from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen over the Red Sea.



Also, the Iranian-backed militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen over the Red Sea.



There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships, CENTCOM said.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced many shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, and reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods.



