

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Entergy Corp. (ETR) disclosed a five-year partnership with NextEra Energy Inc.'s (NEE) a unit of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, to speed up the development of up to 4.5 gigawatts of new solar generation and energy storage projects.



Rod West, group president of utility operations for Entergy commented, 'We're excited about this joint development agreement, which will enable Entergy to provide our customers with low-cost, renewable energy as demand grows across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.'



This collaboration builds upon NextEra's existing partnership with Entergy in renewable energy projects to complement the ongoing 1.7 GW already in progress.



