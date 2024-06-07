

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) announced an invitation to holders of its outstanding 600 million euros 1.375 per cent. Notes due 26 September 2026 to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash. The Offeror, or ITV plc, plans to cancel the Notes purchased by it pursuant to the offer and such Notes will therefore not be re-issued or re-sold. The Offeror proposes to accept for purchase pursuant to the offer up to 240 million euros in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes.



ITV plc will announce, on Friday, its intention to issue a new series of euro-denominated fixed rate notes under its 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.



The purpose of the offer and the proposed issue of the New Notes is to extend the Offeror's debt maturity profile in an efficient manner.



