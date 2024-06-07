Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces TheAlley.io Update and Highlights from June 6th AMA

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today updates on the launch of our theAlley.io website https://www.thealley.io/ and key highlights from their June 6th AMA.

TheAlley.io Update:

As previously announced, TheAlley.io is designed to empower the crypto community by providing resources to make informed decisions about specific projects. NSAV has compiled a database of over 15,000 crypto projects across multiple networks, offering detailed information on their development teams, liquidity, exchanges, and usability. Additionally, the platform includes a database of over 28,000 companies globally that accept crypto as a payment method, representing more than 6 million physical locations. Users can connect directly with merchants via TheAlley.io search portal to shop and pay for goods and services.

As of June 6th, the crypto merchant database is live and accessible to the public. On June 8th, the Token Forum and Groups will be live, and on June 10th, the Resource Center will be added to the site.

NSAVx.com https://nsavx.com/ has recently added an "Announcement" feature on the exchange, allowing the company to send direct messages to KYC account holders, SMS messages to 2FA participants, and emails to non-KYC accounts. Starting June 10th, the company will use this "Announcement" feature to market TheAlley.io, aiming to sign up a minimum of 1,000,000 crypto enthusiasts within the first 30 days.

June 6th AMA Highlights:

Speakers: New NSAV CEO Kevin Simon and HMLA CEO Ryan Nguyen.

Kevin Simon's Updates:

Web3 Industry Insights: Kevin shared his experience and discussions with industry leaders like Brock Pierce and the DNA Fund team, highlighting NSAV's efforts to promote widespread crypto adoption.

User Base: NSAVx (CEX) now has over 6 million accounts, with more than 1,000,000 active users.

Licensing: Progress continues on licensing applications in Puerto Rico, Colorado, Wyoming, Florida, Poland, Lithuania, Singapore, Brazil, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Announcements will be made upon approval.

Company Cleanup: Kevin emphasized the ongoing efforts to clean up the company's operations, acknowledging that it will take time.

Clawbacks: NSAV is meeting with legal counsel next week to address clawbacks of shares for services not rendered. Updates will be announced publicly.

Buyback: While not fully off the table, the focus is currently on achieving several quarters of revenue growth. The buyback strategy will be revisited quarterly.

NSAVPAY: Working on the on/off ramp, with a projected launch in mid to late June. Merchants on the platform will be included in TheAlley.io.

Token Launches: NSAVx, DIVPAY, GBUX, SWOP, and EVEREST have received their Dex-Trade agreements. Once the listing schedules are provided, the tokens will launch on NSAVx.com, Dex-Trade, and Uniswap.

Legal Matters: Ongoing talks with Tilton and Grover under NDAs, aiming for an amicable settlement.

Board Appointments: Any appointments or resignations will be announced via PR.

Ryan Nguyen's Updates:

Revenue Goals: Ryan emphasized the goal of rapid revenue recognition to retire debt and restore equity reserves.

Partnership Synergies: Strong synergies and partnerships with HMLA and Everest LLP, focusing on technology, balance sheet cleanup, and aggressive revenue growth.

Initial LP Partnership Launch: The EVEREST Token is the first LP partnership to launch and the DEX launch window is 6/6/2024 through 6/9/2024.

Future Outlook:

June is set to be a month full of activity, with numerous PR announcements and forward progress. NSAV is actively working on various projects, including staking, token launches, and improvements to their corporate and OTC websites.

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV stated, "Last night's AMA was the fourth installment of what we plan to continue as a method of communication between the company and our valued shareholders. Having Ryan join the AMA really provided context to the partnership between our firms. We look forward to the explosive revenue growth this partnership provides while solidifying us a leaders in the Web3 industry."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

